IPS Parambir Singh fined Rs 25,000, that is the case

Mumbai: A fee of inquiry headed through a retired prime courtroom pass judgement on has imposed a advantageous of Rs 25,000 on former Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh for no longer showing earlier than it.

The Maharashtra govt had in March this yr arrange a one-man fee of Justice (retd) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe the corruption allegations leveled through Singh towards the then state house minister Anil Deshmukh. Allow us to let you know that during some other case of extortion, Thane Police had issued a lookout understand towards Parambir Singh up to now.

A central authority attorney stated on Thursday that Singh used to be fined Rs 25,000 for no longer showing earlier than the fee on Wednesday. All through the ultimate listening to, the inquiry fee had given Singh one ultimate probability to seem earlier than it. That is the second one time Singh has been fined.

In June, the fee had requested the senior IPS officer to pay a advantageous of Rs 5,000 for no longer showing earlier than him regardless of summons. This quantity is to be deposited within the Leader Minister's Kovid-19 Reduction Fund.

In a letter to Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh claimed in a letter to Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray, days after he used to be got rid of from the submit of Mumbai Police Commissioner and transferred to House Guards in March, that Deshmukh were accused of extorting cash from eating place and bar house owners in Mumbai from cops. used to mention. Nationalist Congress Birthday party chief Deshmukh had denied the allegations. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the allegations leveled towards Deshmukh through the senior IPS officer.