Iqbal Ansari’s reply to Nepali PM Oli, Hanuman ji gets angry, then Nepal will not know

Lucknow: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli gave a controversial statement about Lord Ram and Ayodhya. Iqba Ansari, who was a party to this Babri Masjid, has given a befitting reply to KP Sharma Oli. Ansari said that if Ramabhakta Hanuman got angry, Nepal would not be known. He said that people have been respecting Ayodhya not since today but since ancient times. People from all over the world respect Ayodhya. Ayodhya is a city of religion. There is presence of Gods and Goddesses of all religions and castes here. Also Read – Nepal Temples: These are 5 famous temples of Nepal, where millions of Indians go to visit every year

Ansari further said that the Prime Minister of Nepal does not know the importance of Ayodhya. Hanuman was also with Lord Rama in Ayodhya. If Hanuman ji got angry then Nepal would not know anywhere where he went. Taking aim at Oli, Ansari said that anti-Hindu works are done in Nepal. The Prime Minister of Nepal does not know about Ayodhya. Ansari warned that if the consequences of calling Lord Shri Ram and Ayodhya wrong would be very bad. Also Read – Keshav Prasad Maurya, angry at Oli’s statement, said- Nepal has also been a part of India

Let me tell you that for the past many days, the Prime Minister of Nepal, Oli was constantly giving statements against India. Meanwhile, Oli said that the real Ayodhya is in Nepal and not in India. At the same time, an absurd argument was made by Oli regarding Lord Ram. Please tell that after this, Oli also apologized to the people while making a tweet. He also said that his motive was not to hurt the feelings of the people. Also Read – Nepal’s PM Oli’s statement- Lord Rama was born in Nepal, the real Ayodhya is in Nepal