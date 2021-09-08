Iqbal Singh Lalpura appointed chairman of Minorities Fee, used to be BJP spokesperson until now

New Delhi: Former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura has been appointed as the brand new chairman of the Nationwide Fee for Minorities. Resources gave this knowledge on Wednesday.Additionally Learn – Child Rani Maurya Resigns From The Put up Of Uttarakhand Governor, Will Contest UP Elections? This dialogue is occurring

Lalpura used to be until now taking part in the function of spokesperson of the BJP and springs from the minority Sikh group. Previous, Gayurul Hasan Rizvi used to be the chairman of the fee whose time period led to Might closing yr.

Consistent with the fee's site, at the present, the one member within the fee is Atif Rashid, who's serving because the vice-chairman.