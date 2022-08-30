Iran began enriching uranium with advanced IR-6 machines at its underground Natanz plant

Iran is using the cascade of up to 174 machines to enrich uranium up to 5% purity (TAMPA BAY TIMES / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO)



Iran has begun enriching uranium with one of three cascades (or groups) of advanced IR-6 centrifuges recently installed at its underground Natanz plant.according to a report by the UN atomic watchdog to member states, that the agency Reuters met on Monday.

Iran is using the cascade of up to 174 machines to enrich uranium up to 5% purityaccording to the confidential report.

Of the other two IR-6 cascades in the underground plant, one was in the process of passivation, which precedes enrichmentand the other had not yet been fueled with nuclear material, he added.

The President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, affirmed this Monday that it is necessary to resolve the investigation of the UN nuclear agency about the traces of uranium found in undeclared places to save the atomic agreement.

“There is no point in talking about an agreement if the issue of safeguards (the investigation) is not resolved,” Raisi said in his first press conference since taking office just over a year ago.

The president described the resolution of the investigation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as “one of the pillars” of the agreement, in addition to the lifting of sanctions and guarantees.

Satellite image of Natanz underground plant (AP)

The director general of the IAEA, the Argentine Rafael Grossi, indicated last week that “it seems” that the nuclear agreement with Iran “is close”after all the technical aspects have been “more or less resolved”.

“It seems that there will be an agreement. We have known moments like this, others less optimistic, I think we are close. All the technical aspects have been more or less resolved, it is more of a political issue,” Grossi said in an interview with the network. France 24.

Grossi also referred to the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, which became a dead letter when the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

“All I can say is that we don’t stop working for political reasons. Our agency must do its job, we must work cooperatively with Iran to clarify the doubts that there are about the uranium remains in undeclared sites. We have to sit down and try to clarify all these aspects”, Grossi assumed, for whom, however, these doubts “are not going to disappear”.

For his part, he pointed out that The agency is willing to offer the necessary guarantees and inspections if the pact by which Iran agreed to eliminate its enriched uranium reserves and reduce its reserves below 98% goes ahead.

According to Grossi, Iran is in favor of a renewal of the agreement.

“The important thing is to ask ourselves if we are better off with this agreement or without it,” Grossi said.

In recent weeks they have appreciated important advances in the negotiations between the parties (the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, to which Germany and the EU are added).

Last Wednesday, Iran confirmed that it had received the US response to Tehran’s proposed adjustments to the EU draft and is going to examine it.

During the last 16 months world powers and Iran have negotiated the restoration of the agreement, so far to no avail.

One of the main pending issues is the Iranian request to close an IAEA investigation into the origin of trace amounts of uranium. found in three places that Iran had not declared and that could indicate secret activities.

During the JCPOA negotiation, Iran has demanded that this investigation be shelved since while it remains open, the US could use it to request the reimposition of sanctions on the understanding that Tehran does not comply with its commitments.

Raisí also stressed that the sanctions that the United States reimposed in 2018 “must be lifted.”

(With information from Reuters and EFE)

Keep reading:

Iran’s regime detained a reformist activist and two opposition filmmakers

A British warship seized Iranian regime missiles that were being shipped to rebels in Yemen

The US will not admit new concessions in the negotiations of the new nuclear agreement with Iran