Iran: between repression, discrimination and religious totalitarianism

The death of the young Mahsa Amini in Iran in the hands of the “morality police” is only the reflection of a regime that has symptoms of illness in which the people they claim to represent are exposed based on the entrenchment of power. Not surprisingly, Lord Acton said that “Power tends to corrupt, absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

This is how the regime uses a series of measures, between the repressive and the discriminatory, to impose its vision of government. In a country where the majority of the population is secular, the Islamic Revolution was functional at the end of the seventies to overthrow a government that also repressed the people, not by virtue of religion but for the benefit of the Shah.

Later, with the arrival of the power of the religious, what seemed like a positive change of regime became restrictive against all citizens and the norms of the “spiritual” morals as a behavioral parameter and thereby justify mistreatment of women or politicians affecting other religious and ethnic groups.

In this way, the regime has been able to justify its actions against different groups, among which, of course, its treatment of women stands out with laws that regulate aspects such as: morality and the use of the veil, the legally accepted age of marriage, laws regarding temporary marriages (mut’ah marriage)restrictions regarding divorce, the nationality law of children of non-Iranian parents, inheritance, among others.

But also, other groups face acts of discrimination by the regime who tarnish the values ​​of these populations based on their own political interests, such as the cases of Kurds, Azeris, Arabs, Sunni Muslims, Bahais and Jews. Despite having some freedoms, there are restrictive laws or impositions that violate their own fundamental rights.

The kurdish Population, Located mainly in the west of the country, it suffers from religious discrimination, due to its link with Sunni Islam in its majority, but also because there are among these members of the Zoroastrian community and against the Yaresians, each with their own monotheistic traditions, but repressed by the absolutist vision of the Tehran regime currently led by Khamenei there.

On the other hand, there are also Iranians of Azeri (such as Azerbaijanis) who are deprived of linguistic rights and of having a national identity other than Iranian. Sometimes even members of the Azeri collective have been accused of espionage, mainly because of the close relationship between the government of Azerbaijan and Israel.

However, another minority that suffers from systematic repression by the Tehran government is the religious group Bahaí which is based in Haifa (Israel) and which have been treated as heretics since their appearance in the 19th century by the majority of Muslims. Even this group has suffered different types of attacks, including assassinations of members of the collective and the destruction of temples and meeting places.

The same waythe Arab–Iranian population of Ahvaz in Khuzestan province has denounced on different occasions that there are repressive and discriminatory policies against this group that suffers from violence by forces associated with the regime, but also lacks basic products such as water or investment in infrastructure. It is pointed out that they are discriminated against because of their status as Arabs and not being aligned with the Ayatollah regime, but rather being critical for leaving them behind in any development.

Likewise, and to end the issue of religious minorities, in the case of the Jews, although the Iranian government guarantees a certain freedom of worship, including for this minority, which is the second largest in the Middle East after Israel, the truth is that the Iranian leadership has had measures and policies that can even be pointed out as anti-Semitic.

First, the central power denies and trivializes the Shoah; They even have a cartoon contest ridiculing the historical event. On the other hand, Jews in Iran cannot hold military or leadership positions above Muslims and when there are cases of compensation for “Diyya law or blood money” (a kind of Talion law) they receive less compensation than Muslims by applying rules similar to the laws for dhimmis or monotheistic protégés in Islam.

Finally, the Iranian government has a long list of violations of the rights of minorities, the most significant being against female populations Even as a conjunctural issue, the truth is that there are also other groups that have their own history according to the obscurantist laws of the regime. That these are not in the public domain or “advertised” does not mean that they do not occur or that they do not matter.

These types of discriminatory measures are a reflection of the wear and tear on the regime that after little more than four decades arouses too many antibodies at the local level that, taking advantage of a generalized crisis, ends up “iraqizing” social relations between those who support the regime and those who advocate a change for the sake of a less religious and more pluralist scheme, without the need to fall into ideas of a “Western” character necessarily.

*The author is a member of the Israeli Zionist Center of Costa Rica

