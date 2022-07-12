Iran fired its coach less than five months before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The Croatian was dismissed from his post less than five months before the start of the World Cup (Gettyimages)

The iran national team is experiencing sporting problems less than five months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar after the federation announced the dismissal of Croatian coach Dragan Skocicaccording to the official agency Irna.

“The technical committee of the Football Federation has fired the coach of the national football team, Dragan Skocic,” reported the media in question, referring to the 53-year-old coach who He had arrived at the beginning of February 2020 to replace the Belgian Marc Wilmonts.

Former Belgium footballer had held the position until the end of December 2019, after having played three games in the second round of qualifying for the World Cup. Subsequently, Skocic took the reins of the team and qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup in January of this year.

Iran qualified for a World Cup event for the sixth time (Gettyimages)

Skocic’s numbers had been positive during his short campaign. the croatian coach won 15 of 18 matches who was on the bench, making it through the second round of Asian qualifiers, as well as the final stage to lead Iran to their sixth World Cup (third in a row).

the iranian team finished that qualifying phase as first in their group ahead of South Korea. In that last stage, Skocic’s men added 25 points after winning 8 duels out of the 10 disputed. South Korea y United Arab Emirates they also earned a ticket to Qatar by finishing second and third with 23 and 12 units respectively.

Despite qualifying Iran for the most prestigious football event in the world, the Croatian was dismissed after losing in two of his last three matchesincluding a 2-1 friendly loss to Algeria in Qatar in June.

Iran qualified for the World Cup as the first in its zone ahead of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (Gettyimages)

After the draw, Iran was paired with England, Wales and the United States. in Group B. The international team will make its World Cup debut on November 21 against the English team. Four days later they will face the Welsh and finally on the 29th they will close their participation in the group stage against the Americans.

Skocic arrived in Iran in 2013 and before taking over as national coach he had coached four top-flight Iranian teams. Now, the local media Tehran Times reported that the candidates to replace him are the Iranians. Javad Nekounam and Amir Ghalenoei.

