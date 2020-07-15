Iran is constructing Chabahar rail line project by itself, Rahul Gandhi said – India is losing respect everywhere

new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticized the Narendra Modi government saying that foreign policy is scattered and India is losing respect everywhere. Attaching a news report in a tweet, Rahul said, “India’s global strategy is scattered. We are losing grip and respect everywhere and the Government of India has no idea what to do. ” Also Read – Uma Bharti jumped in political battle of Rajasthan, said- Sachin is the son of Rajesh Pilot, my brother was self-respecting

The news report claimed that the government of Iran has decided to construct a rail line by itself from Chabahar port to Zahedan bordering Afghanistan, as there is a delay in funding and starting projects from India. India has signed an agreement with Iran for the construction of a rail line from Chabahar port to Jahedan. Also Read – Sachin Pilot News: Sachin Pilot does not want to work with Ashok Gehlot, has given challenge to prove majority

Rahul Gandhi has been very critical of the government in recent times and he has been making sharp attacks on the government on many issues such as dealing with the situation of novel coronavirus epidemic, deadlock with China in Ladakh and economic issues. Let me tell you that the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India says that they will be connected with the railway line project later. Also Read – Congress engaged in persuading Sachin Pilot, got re-invited to attend Legislature Party meeting