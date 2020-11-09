Iran Picks Majid Majidi’s ‘Solar Kids’ For Oscar Contention

Iran has chosen childhood labor drama “Solar Kids” as its nationwide consultant for the Academy Awards greatest worldwide characteristic movie class. It’s the sixth time {that a} agency directed by Majid Majidi will signify the nation.

The choice was introduced on Sunday by the delegation of the consultant of Iranian cinema to the Oscar ceremony. The committee mentioned that it screened 90 movies and whittled that right down to a shortlist of 12 earlier than making its ultimate determination. Different movies in competition had included drama “Walnut Tree,” “Yalda: A Evening for Forgiveness” and “Careless Crime.”

“Solar Kids” had its world premiere in competitors on the 77th Venice Movie Competition in September. The movie’s star, Ruhollah Zamani, was named the most effective younger actor on the Italian pageant and claimed the Marcello Mastroianni Award. Majidi was offered with the Lanterna Magica award.

The story follows a small group of children who join training at a group group, with the intention of utilizing it to drag off a heist. Alongside the best way it touches on baby labor in Iran, inequality, and the deficiencies of the nation’s faculty system. It was shot largely on location with a mix of unmannered adults and non-professional baby actors. In reviewing the movie, Selection mentioned that the plot was significantly extra difficult than many earlier Majidi works, however that it remained “relatable.”

Shamila Shirzad, an Afghan migrant youth who was beforehand working within the Tehran subway, and within the movie performed the sister of Ali, traveled to Venice for the presentation. However Zamani was identified with coronavirus and couldn’t go.

Iran has often submitted movies for Oscar consideration. Two, “A Separation” and “The Salesman,” each directed by Asghar Farhadi, received the most effective foreign-language movie prize. Majidi’s 1998 image “Kids of Heaven” obtained an Oscar nomination, however didn’t win.