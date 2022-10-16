Iranian Celebrities Face Arrest And Travel Ban For Supporting Anti-Regime Protests

File photo: A group of people light a bonfire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 21, 2022 (WANA via REUTERS)

Iranian award-winning filmmaker Haghighi hands projects his noir thriller Subtraction on Saturday at the prestigious London Film Festival.

But on Friday he joined the growing list of Iranian personalities, including artists and athletes, who have been detained or subjected to travel bans for his support for the national uprising which, despite bloody repression, shows no signs of abating as it approaches its second month.

“Perhaps the authorities thought that by keeping me here they could keep a closer eye on me, perhaps to threaten me and shut me up?” Haghighi said Friday in a video posted on his Instagram page. “Well, the very fact that I’m talking to you guys in this video right now kind of undermines that plan.”

The protests by Iranian women and youth have quickly become one of the biggest challenges in years to the iron grip of Iran’s clerical leaders.

The protests began in mid-September, after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, while being detained by police for an alleged dress violation, sparked outrage. Amini’s death and the authorities’ efforts to cover it up quickly became a symbol of decades of political repression, poverty, gender discrimination and state-sponsored violenceamong other grievances that fueled weeks of unrest.

Iranian leaders blamed the protests on foreign “instigators,” launching internet and communications shutdowns and a far-reaching and violent crackdown that has included school raids, live ammunition to disperse protests and mass arrests. At least 144 people have died, including 23 minors, according to Amnesty International.

File image of riots over the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran, Iran, on September 19, 2022 (WANA via Reuters)

Despite the crackdown, shocking videos of women removing their mandatory veils and protesters clashing with security forces have garnered global support. Oscar-winning actresses and European politicians have posted videos of themselves cutting their hair in solidarity.

Some Iranians and human rights groups have called for a stronger and more coordinated response from Washington, the European Union and the United Nations.

“If urgent action is not taken at the international level, this will continue and get worse”said Raha Bahraini, Iran researcher at Amnesty International, based in London.

The Biden administration from the beginning expressed its support for the protests and condemned Tehran’s violent crackdown.

“Today I have met with partners from civil society to discuss what more the United States can do to support the people of Iran, particularly its brave women and girls,” Secretary of State tweeted Friday. Antony Blink along with a photo of the meeting.

Iranian actress and activist Don’t know Boniadi, who attended the meeting, also met with Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday. The two discussed ways to bolster US support, “including by making it easier for Iranians to access the Internet, and holding Iranian officials accountable for their brutality and abuses,” according to a readout of the meeting.

However, for those who express themselves in Iran, even Iranians with international influence, the risks continue to increase.

Haghighi said authorities prevented him from boarding his flight on Friday and confiscated his passport. He was given no explanation for “this totally rude behavior,” he said in his video statement.

Haghighi said her ban came after she posted on Instagram, “criticizing Iran’s compulsory hijab laws, and the crackdown on young people protesting it and so many other cases of injustice in their lives.”

Archive photo of Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi (AFP)

The outstanding Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnezhad he said in an Instagram story on Oct. 9 that he had been summoned for hours of questioning and banned from traveling.

“They summoned me twice, interrogated me for 10 hours and banned me from leaving the country to prove me wrong when I said that not even a peaceful protest is possible in this country,” Farrokhnezhad said, reported Radio Uniform.

Other celebrities have faced work bans and harassment upon returning to the country.

Singer Homayoun Shajarian and his wife, actress Sahar Dolatshahi, had their passports confiscated after returning from a concert in Australia, the news agency reported. A LONG TIME October 9th.

Iranian soccer legend Ali Daei he said authorities also confiscated his passport upon arrival at the Tehran airport. The former coach of Iran’s national soccer team and star player in the German professional soccer Bundesliga has been posting on social media in support of the protests.

“Our former player Ali Daei is no longer allowed to leave the country because he has spoken out for women’s rights,” German soccer club Hertha Berlin tweeted on October 9. “Solidarity with all the hertzians and the women of Iran who fight so bravely for their rights.”

Daei said on October 10 that his passport had been returned to him. At the airport, he said, he was given a receipt “to go to the public and revolutionary prosecutor in the capital to follow the case,” he reported. AFP.

File photo of former Iranian soccer player Ali Daei at a FIFA event on April 1, 2022 (REUTERS / Ahmed Jadallah)

Ali Karimi, The Dubai-based man, considered one of Iran’s best soccer players and an early supporter of the protests, was charged in absentia on Oct. 4 with “fostering riots,” the news agency reported. More.

Some Iranian artists have become known internationally due to state efforts to silence them. At the end of September, the authorities arrested the Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour after he shared a tribute to the protests on his Instagram page. The song, a compilation of tweets about why Iranians are protesting, quickly went viral as a soundtrack to the uprising. Hajipour was released on bail in early October.

Despite decades of state censorship, Iran has a booming art scene. Entertainers and other celebrities have long been frequent targets in times of unrest.

In July, authorities arrested two award-winning filmmakers, Mohammad Rasoulof y Mostafa Aleahmad, for his participation in the demonstrations for the collapse of a luxurious 10-storey commercial building. Dozens of deaths occurred as reports surfaced that the council had a stake in the building and had approved a botched construction plan.

When the internationally famous filmmaker Jafar Panahi went to the prosecutor’s office to find out about the arrest of his colleagues, the authorities also arrested him.

