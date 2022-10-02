Iranian regime forces killed 92 people in brutal crackdown on protests that erupted two weeks ago

Women hold photos during a protest over the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran, in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria September 26, 2022. REUTERS

At least 92 people died in Iran as a result of the repressionn the demonstrations that broke out two weeks ago after the death of Mahsa Aminidetained by the Moral police, said this Sunday the NGO Iran Human Rights (HER).

“The international community has the right to investigate and prevent further crimes from being committed by the Islamic Republic” of Iran, said Mahmud Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Norway-based IHR. The previous balance was 83 dead.

Iran has been experiencing a wave of violence since Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died after being detained by the morality police, allegedly for not wearing the veil correctly as required the strict dress code for women in the Islamic Republic.

A woman climbed a pole and removed her veil in protest after the death of the young woman, at the hands of the police

“Woman, life, freedom” and “Death to the dictator”, protesters chanted in the streets of Saqqez, Amini’s hometown, in Kurdistan province last night.

In the capital, students gathered in Enghelab (Revolution) square, near the University of Tehran, in the center, to demand the release of the detained students.

Images shared by the Norway-based organization Iran Human Rights also showed student protests in the cities of Mashhad and Karaj, with protesters shouting slogans and women removing their headscarves.

international solidarity

In 159 cities around the world, from Auckland to New York to Seoul and Zurich, there were demonstrations of support, said the organization Iranians for Justice and Human Rights. In some cities, like Rome and Madrid, several women cut their hair as a gesture of solidarity.

Belarusian activist Yadviga Krasovskaya gets a haircut as Iranian-American artist and activist Samy Rose Moshiri prepares to soak herself in fake blood at a Freedom of Iran rally, protesting support for Iranian women and against the death of Mahsa Amini, in front of City Hall in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan

From Beirut, however, the head of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, backed by IranHasan Nasrallah described Amini’s death as a “loose incident” that was being used against Tehran.

This is the bloodiest riots in Iran since the suppression of the November 2019 demonstrations caused by a sudden rise in fuel priceswhich caused the death of at least 304 people, according to Amnesty.

Mir Hossein Mousavi, a former prime minister who has been under house arrest for more than a decade, urged security forces to stop the violence, in a message on the Instagram account of the opposition group Kaleme. “I would like to remind all the armed forces of their commitment to protect our land, Iran, and the lives, property and rights of the people,” he said.

Alien arrests

For its part, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced last Friday the arrest of “nine foreign citizens”, including from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland, “at or near the site of the disturbances”, along with 256 members of banned opposition groups.

Iran blames foreign forces for the protests in the country and the Revolutionary Guards launched cross-border missile and drone strikes on Wednesday that killed 14 people in Iraqi Kurdistan.

And yesterday, Iranian forces launched a new bombardment against Kurdish rebel bases on the border causing damage but no casualties, a rebel official told AFP.

Authorities accuse rebel groups in that region of fueling the unrest.

KEEP READING:

An Iranian Artist’s Moving Tribute To Mahsa Amini And Women Protesting The Islamic Regime

Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron expressed their support for Iranian women after the death of Mahsa Amini: “We are by her side”

Iran: between repression, discrimination and religious totalitarianism