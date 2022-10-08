Iranian regime forces shot another young woman: “We don’t know if she’s alive or not”

“We do not know if she is alive or dead,” say those who shared the images

“Piercing. A young woman fights for her life. Her crime is just protesting the tragic death of #MahsaAmini. The woman who sends this video from Mashhad says: “We don’t know if she’s alive or not.. Security forces beat us for filming this tragic moment,” wrote Iranian activist Masih Alinejad. The text accompanies the dramatic images of the city of Mashhad.

In the pictures you can see how a group of protesters tries to rescue a young woman lying on the ground, shot by Iranian regime forces during the fourth week of repression, in a violent day that was characterized by massive protests throughout the country.

The brutal repression was recorded in Mashhad, in the northeast of the country.

The body remains motionless, the eyes open and only the cries of despair of those who are there are heard.

The video is similar to dozens of others that managed to bypass the Iranian regime’s censorship and managed to go viral to show the brutal repression of the security forces.

Iran lives this Saturday a new day of protests nearly four weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini, which triggered a wave of condemnations in the world and a bloody repression.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, was detained on September 13 by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly failing to respect the strict dress code for women in Iran, which requires them to wear headscarves. She died three days later in hospital and her death sparked protests in the country and solidarity movements around the world.

The demonstrations, the most important in Iran since those of 2019 against the increase in the price of gasoline, were repressed with blood.

Today protests were registered in several neighborhoods of Tehran, the capital, as well as in Isfahan, Karaj, Shiraz and Tabriz, among other cities.

In Saqqez, located in Kurdistan (west) and where Amini was originally from, a group of female students demonstrated by waving their veils above their heads, reported the Norwegian-based human rights NGO Hengaw. “Woman, life, freedom”, they chanted.

In Tehran, female university students were encouraged to boo President Ebrahim Raisi who was appearing at Tehran’s Al-Zahra University, exclusively female. Inside the auditorium, with a carefully selected audience, she stated that the Iranian students will not allow “the dreams of the enemy” to come true… However, meters away from him, at the gates of the campus, hundreds of students booed him and sang brave slogans against the repression.

“Death to the oppressor”, “Raisi, go away”they shouted, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group. The group held out for long minutes until it was dispersed and the university authorities tried to downplay the episode.

As Ebrahim Raisi spoke inside Tehran’s Alzahra University, hundreds of women shouted “death to the oppressor” outside the compound.

During the night, in the center of the capital, the regime forces could not contain the massive demonstrations. In a shocking video, a crowd is seen shouting “death to the dictator.”

The great mobilizations against the Iranian regime continue



The regime imposed restrictions on Internet access to prevent meetings and the dissemination of images of the repression. But protesters have adopted new techniques to get their messages across.

“We are no longer afraid. We will fight,” read a large banner posted on an overpass of the Modares highway, which runs through central Tehran, according to footage verified by AFP.

In another tape, a man is seen changing the phrase “The police are the servant of the people” to “The police are the murderers of the people.”

According to the Hengaw organization, “mass strikes” also took place in Saqqez, Sanandaj and Divandarreh, in Kurdistan; and in Mahabad, in the west of the country.

