IRCTC announces re-operation of Tejas Express, read these rules before buying tickets

IRCTC has once again announced the operation of Tejas trains. Tejas trains are being operated again from October 17, while earlier Tejas used to run between Lucknow to New Delhi and Ahmedabad to Mumbai. However, Tejas is being tested for booking tickets. For this reason, you cannot book tickets at the moment, but the process of booking tickets will be started soon. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railway: Railways announced to run Tejas Express, know these rules before traveling

In view of the huge demand of passengers by IRCTC, these trains have been announced to run. Please tell that these trains were canceled since 19 March due to Corona. It is mandatory for the passengers traveling in these trains to fully follow the health regulations issued by the government. Also Read – Irctc / Indian Railway: 2 Tejas trains will start operating on this day, this train will run on these routes

In order to follow the social distancing between passengers during the journey in the train, the seat between the two passengers will be kept empty. At the same time, whichever seat will be allotted, he will have to sit on the same seat. No change of seat will be allowed. An order has been issued to use face cover to all passengers and employees traveling in the train. Also, it is mandatory to have the Arogya Setu app in everyone’s phone. Also Read – IRCTC Unlock 5.0 Latest News: Pay attention before the journey in Unlock 5.0, Railways canceled these trains, see full list

Passengers traveling in the train will be given a health protection kit by the Railways. This kit will have a bottle hand sanitizer, a pair of gloves, face mask, face shield etc. Also, thermal screening of passengers will be done before traveling in the train. Passengers will not be allowed to travel if the corona symptoms are found.

As a precaution in the train, pantry and toilets will be sanitized at every interval. During this time, the goods of the passengers will be sanitized. For this, additional staff has also been deployed by the Railways. Every place in the train will be sanitized, which the passengers touch or come in contact with.