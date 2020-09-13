IRCTC / Bihar: 13 trains including 4 specials will run from Patna! District administration sent list of these trains to Indian Railways

IRCTC / India Railways: In Unlock 4.0, the Railways has now started operating trains. Railways had said in a statement that if a state or a district administration demands to run the train from them, then it will be decided to run the train from there based on the number of passengers. Now Patna district administration has demanded to run 13 trains from the railway. Patna district administration has sent a list of the trains it has demanded to run. Also Read – Delhi Metro Latest News: Metro Starts After Five Months, 114 Passengers Fined On First Day, Don’t Make This Mistake

At present, no information has been received about what decision has been taken by the Railways. After the lockdown, lakhs of workers had returned to the state of Bihar and now when the country is unlocked again, people are going back, but due to lack of train, people are facing a lot of problems. In such a situation, the Patna district administration has sent a list of 13 trains to the railway and demanded that trains be run from the capital. Let us tell you that since Saturday, Indian Railways has started 40 pairs of new trains in Unlock 4.0. Railways have given special attention to the fact that there should be some vehicles from all major parts of the country so that people can easily catch trains. In times of Corona crisis, the railway is operating the train with many changed rules.

If you are also looking to travel, then first read the guidelines of Indian Railways. No passenger will not be allowed to board any train, which will not have a confirmed ticket, ie, a passenger with waiting ticket in the Corona era cannot travel in the train.

Train number-03218 Special from Danapur to Mokama via Patna Sahib and Patna Junction

Number 03261 – Fatuha via Islampur to Buxar

Number- 03211 Patna-Gaya Memu Special- From Jehanabad to Gaya

03340 – Danapur – Rajgir Memu Special

Train number 02568 – Patna to Saharsa to Bakhtiyarpur

05714 It is from Katihar via Patna to Mokama

Train number 03243 from Patna to Bhabua via Gaya