IRCTC canceled Tejas Express plying on these routes, know the reason

new Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced the cancellation of operations on certain routes of the Tejas Express before the festive season. Please tell that these Tejas trains are from Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai, Ahmedabad routes. Lucknow-New Delhi (82501/82502) Tejas Express will be canceled from 23 November. At the same time, the operations of Ahmedabad-Mumbai (82901-82902) will be canceled from 24 November. Please tell that due to the epidemic, the operation of both trains was canceled after March 19.

Please tell that Tejas Express of Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow route was started in October last year, while Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad was started in January this year. But due to Corona epidemic, the operation of these trains was postponed. On October 17, once again, the Tejas Express was allowed to operate on these routes, but once again their operations have been canceled.

Please tell that before the Corona epidemic, only 50-80 percent of the tickets were booked in this train, but after the epidemic this number has been reduced to only 25-40 percent. The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways. The third train is Kashi Mahakal Express between Indore and Varanasi.