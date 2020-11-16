IRCTC Chhath Special Train: Railways run special trains before Chhath Puja, see full list here

Indian Railway Chhath Puja Special Train: After Diwali, now the railways have decided to run trains in view of Chhath Puja as there is increasing rush of passengers to go to their cities at the stations. In such a situation, the Railways is now going to run some more festive special trains. These trains will pass through Bihar, UP and Jharkhand in particular. Let us know that special trains are being run by the railways for the last several months, but the problem of waiting in these trains is very high. In such a situation, special trains are being operated during festivals. Also Read – Chhath Puja 2020: Chhath Puja will not be done in public places in this state, read new rules

Railways has decided to run 04492 New Delhi-Islampur Special Express train on 17.11.2020. At the same time, this train will return on 18.11.2020 at 03.30 in the afternoon. This train will pass through Delhi-Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay route. At the same time, train number 04494 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa Special Express will open from Anand Vihar Terminal on 17.11.2020 at 5.10 pm. On the other hand, 04493 Saharsa-Anandvihar Terminal Special Express train will return on 18.11.2020.

Also Read – Chhath Puja Guidelines: Ban on Chhath Puja on the banks of rivers and ponds in this state, Puja will be done in this way, guidelines issued

Train number 04496 Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhagalpur Special train will open from Anand Vihar at 4.55 pm on 17.11.2020 and will reach Bhagalpur station at 11 am the next morning. The 04495 Bhagalpur-Anandvihar Terminal Express train will depart from Bhagalpur at 1.30 pm on 18.11.2020 the next day and will reach Anand Vihar at 8.20 am the next day.