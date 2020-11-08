IRCTC Good News: Railway passengers to Delhi Noida, Ghaziabad, read work news

IRCTC Indian Railways Good News: The festive season has started, in such a situation, the railways have also geared up to provide convenient travel to the passengers. Since the railway corona virus lockdown, he is taking every step so that people can get relief. Keeping this in mind, the Railways is gradually increasing the number of trains on the tracks in the festive season so that people can easily get confirmed tickets and go to their homes. Also Read – Indian Railways: Before paying attention in Diwali-Chhath, pay attention, Railways diversified trains of these routes, many trains canceled

Apart from Bihar, Jharkhand, Indian Railways have also taken special care of the passengers of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. While the festival of Deepawali is celebrated grandly in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, in Bihar and Jharkhand, on the occasion of Chhath festival in West Bengal, lakhs of people are gathering, in view of this, the Railways has decided to run additional special trains in these states.

In the festive season, it has been decided to run on the tracks by increasing the number of cloned trains from the railways. Explain that the Clone Train Scheme is a scheme of Indian Railways in which there are two trains of the same number and in which the main train is left first while the clone train is left from the main train at an interval of about one hour.

The running of the clone train will directly benefit millions of passengers of UP, Bihar, Bengal and Jharkhand living in Delhi NCR. Stopes of cloned trains have been increased. On going to Delhi, these trains will now be stopped at Ghaziabad and Sahibabad stations besides Delhi. With this, passengers living in Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida and Greater Noida will be able to get down before Delhi and reach their homes with less money. About 20 special trains of Railways will run on Lucknow, Patna, Kanpur and Darbhanga routes via Ghaziabad.