IRCTC: If you make such a mistake while traveling in the train, you may have to eat jail air, know

Railways: If you are thinking of going home by special train in Dussehra, Diwali or Chhath then this news is special for you. In view of the festivals, Railways will run 196 pairs of new trains across the country including Jharkhand, Bihar (bihar) and West Bengal (bengal). You need to be cautious while traveling in these trains, otherwise you may have to eat the jail air. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways News: Railways will run about 400 special trains, what will be the route and how much will have to be paid, know everything

Before traveling, it must be well known that passengers traveling by train, despite not wearing masks, not following protocols related to Kovid-19 and being confirmed infected by the various sections of the Rail Act A case can be registered, they may have to pay a fine and can even be sentenced to imprisonment. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railway: 40 special trains will be run on these routes before the festivals, these routes will be operated

Passengers traveling by special train will be compulsory to follow the guidelines. Also Read – Festival Special Trains: 392 special trains to run during the festival season, book tickets between these dates

If the passenger does not wear the mask correctly,

Will not follow the rules of social distance,

Once confirmed to be infected with the corona virus,

Pending the results of the investigation, coming to the railway area or station or boarding the train,

To try to board the train even if the health team is not allowed to travel at the station.

This can be punished under sections 145,153 and 154 of the Railway Act.

RPF said that spitting in public place is also illegal.

Imprisonment of maximum one month under Section 145 of the Railway Act

Imprisonment under section 153 with imprisonment for a maximum of five years.

Under section 154, there is a provision of imprisonment of up to one year or fine, or both the punishment.