Irctc / Indian Railway: 2 Tejas trains will start operating on this day, this train will run on these routes

new Delhi: In a major relief for passengers planning to travel on Tejas Express trains, the Indian Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has decided to start operations of 2 trains. Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas trains will start from October 17 after about seven months. An IRCTC spokesperson said in a statement that both Tejas Express trains are expected to resume operations from October 17 to meet the increasing passenger demand due to the festive season.

IRCTC had canceled both of them since 19 March due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The spokesman said that the operation of these two trains will start after getting approval from the Ministry of Railways. The spokesperson said, "Initially, one seat will be left vacant as per the norms of social distancing. Passengers will not be allowed to change their seats once they have been seated. It will be mandatory for passengers and employees to use face masks. All travelers will install the Arogya Setu app. "

He further said that all passengers will be given a Kovid-19 security kit, which will contain a bottle of hand sanitizer, a mask, a face shield and a pair of globs. Before entering the coach, all passengers will undergo thermal screening and hand sanitization. IRCTC started its first Tejas Express train between Lucknow-New Delhi last year, while the second train started between Mumbai-Ahmedabad earlier this year. After this, the Kashi Mahakal Express was also started between Varanasi-Indore in February.