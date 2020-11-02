IRCTC Indian Railway: All trains have long waiting, railway is working on this scheme, everyone will get reserved seat

IRCTC Indian Railway: Hundreds of trains are being operated in the country in view of the festive season. In such a situation, passengers have to face the problems of not getting tickets and long waiting list. Waiting has already taken place in the booking of all trains up to 1 month. In such a situation, the passengers are facing a lot of trouble. But Indian Railways is also planning for this. According to a railway official, currently there is a problem of waiting in 327 trains in the country but the railway is working for it. Also Read – From booking LPG cylinders to railway time tables and banks’ charges, these rules will change from today

Railway is trying to eliminate the problem of waiting list soon. For this, more trains can be operated on the busiest routes. So that the weighting can be cleared. In order to enable passengers to get confirmed tickets in the new trains, the Railways is working on running clone trains and collecting information of busy routes.

If you understand the cloned train in simple language, then there will be 2 trains of the same number, which will run from the same railway station at intervals of few hours on the same day. For example, if you want to travel from Delhi to Howrah by Purva Express but you have a waiting ticket, then another Purva train on the same route will run the same number. Those passengers whose tickets were waiting earlier will be reserved seats in the clone train so that the passenger can reach their destination easily in the festive season.

Let us know that 392 special trains are being run by Indian Railways from October 20 to November 30 in the festive season. In view of the huge demand of passengers during the festive season, the Railways is considering running other trains. These trains are being run for many routes like Kolkata, Varanasi, Patna, Delhi, Lucknow etc.