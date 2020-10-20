IRCTC / Indian Railway: Now food will not be available in trains? Know what is the plan of the railway

new Delhi: The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 March. From that day onwards the railway journey was stopped. But when the railway journey was resumed, pantry facilities were shut down. This facility is still closed today. In such a situation, if you are thinking of traveling by railway in the recent past, then you should have complete arrangements to eat with you, otherwise the food is not being provided in the trains from the railway side. In such a situation, is the Railways considering plans to implement this system forever. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Nearly 400 trains will run on track for these states including Bihar, UP – Learn routes and fares, see complete LIST

According to the news, the Railways is considering a plan to replace Pantry Service out of 300 trains and replace them with AC coaches. Even if the passengers do not get food. But their chances of getting a confirmed seat will increase and the earnings of the railways as well.

Now the biggest problem is that if the pantry service is stopped then what will happen to the passengers traveling long distances. So the Railways is working on a plan to prepare a separate system for them. Under the new system, Railways is preparing kitchens operated by IRCTC at all its major railway stations. Through these kitchens people will be given food in trains. Also, you can also order food online.