IRCTC Indian Railway: Now making Aadhaar verification mandatory from IRCTC, you will get many benefits

IRCTC Indian Railway: Railways is making changes in the day itself, meanwhile another major change has been made by the Railways, but before that we should know whether you know that there is a limit for booking railway tickets. No more than 6 tickets can be booked with one user ID in a month. But now the railway has changed it. Yes, now you can book 12 tickets in a month, but for this the railway has made some changes. For this, the user has to go to IRCTC and verify himself by going to Aadhaar KYC in My Profile. This verification is done through OTP. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railway: Railways made big changes, booking 12 online tickets in a month

How to do IRCTC Aadhaar Verification Also Read – Kisan Rail: From today the country’s first Kisan rail will run, farmers of these states including UP-Bihar will benefit, know the route

For Aadhaar verification, go to the Link Your Aadhaar section of IRCTC. After this, a page will open here. Submit the information sought from you here and click on the button of Send OTP. Now submit the OTP that will come on your phone and go ahead. After doing this, you will go to the next page and here you will see information related to your KYC. Please update it. After this your Aadhaar is verified from your IRCTC account. Also Read – Trains will not be late with the great app of Indian Railways, equipped with live tracking facility, something will work like this

Yes, it’s that simple! Just link your #IRCTC user ID with your #Aadhaar card & get the freedom to book as many as 12 tickets every month! For details, visit https://t.co/e14vjdPrzt #SmartTravel #SafeTravel #TravelWithIRCTC – IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 9, 2020

After this, the information about the name of the passenger, you go through your profile and submit in the modified master list. After this, after completing the process here, the information of the passenger will be added to the master list. After this, the same process will have to be used to verify their base. Explain that Aadhaar verification will be done only after filling the correct information.

Explain that both the travel passenger’s IRCTC ID and Aadhaar should be verified. To make a booking, you have to click on Aadhar Verifid Saved Passenger List. After this, you can choose the train according to your mind. In this, fill the information related to the date of travel. Now click on the information of the passenger on My Saved Passenger list and select the Aadhaar verified passenger from the right side panes. With this, all your information will be automatically submitted in the reservation form and your ticket booking process will be carried forward. Also, review the booking details and pay, your ticket will be booked.