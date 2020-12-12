IRCTC / Indian Railway: Railway will be privatized, all facilities will be closed?

IRCTC / Indian Railway: So, now the railway is being completely privatized and all the facilities available to the passengers will be closed. We are not saying this thing .. A video has been going viral on social media for many days, in which it is being claimed that Indian Railways will be fully privatized. This message is being shared among a lot of people from Twitter to WhatsApp. Also Read – RRB Recruitment 2020-21: Railways gave good news, recruitment board will resume recruitment process from December 15

However, so far there has been no response from the government nor the Railway Minister has made any comment regarding the privatization of the railway.

PIB said that this video is fake. It has been claimed in the viral post that 'Indian Railways will be fully privatized and facilities like monthly passes and discounts to senior citizens will be abolished'. The Fact Check Team of PIBFactCheck It is just a rumor and said that there is no privatization of the railways.

PIB Fact Check wrote on its official Twitter, #PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. No such decision has been taken by the central government

Piyush Goyal has said this….

It is worth mentioning that earlier also in the last days, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had also said in the statement that the railway will not be privatized. Indian Railways belongs to the public and will remain public.

He said this during the inauguration of the electrification of the 34 km rail track to Bandikui in Digavada in Alwar district. He said that Indian Railways will not be privatized. The railway that should be developed for so many years has not been developed yet, so the partnership is being done under the Indian Railway Public Private Partnership.