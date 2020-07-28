IRCTC Indian Railway: Railways to check tickets through QR Code, Chris developed this new app

new Delhi: Due to the Coron epidemic spreading in the country, a lot of changes are being made in the Indian Railways these days. Meanwhile, the QR code will now be used for checking tickets. However this is not applicable for all trains. The Center for Railway Information System (CRIS) has developed a mobile application for all zonal railways for contact checking in reserve trains. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railway: Railways started special, now ticket checking will be done with QR Code, know how to get code

Through this app, passengers' tickets can be checked with the help of QR Code without touching them. With the use of this technique, the corona virus will reduce the infection of railway employees and corona. Explain that while booking railway tickets, the QR Code and URL link will be sent through the message on your phone. With this help, TC will reveal all the information of the passenger after scanning the QR Code.

When the passenger is entering the station before traveling, click the URL link in the message. After this, your QR Code will start appearing. Through this technique, the effect of corona infection will be greatly reduced. You can download the QR Code Scaner app for free from Play Store or App Store.

Let us know that Indian Railways is planning to arrange ticket checking in the entire country soon with QR Code. On this, the railway department has also started work. At the same time, a separate scanner has been started for the scanning of the QR Code of Gorakhpur Junction railway station Pur Reserve tickets. Let us know that the work of generating the QR Code of tickets is currently underway.