IRCTC / Indian Railways: Bus service will be available if train is not available, book the seat here

IRCTC Indian Railways Latest News: The new website has been launched. In this website, Irctc has added many new features for the convenience of the travelers. In such a facility, if you do not get the train ticket from irctc then you can also book the bus. Let us know that IRCTC is working on multi-model transport, which includes rail travel as well as air and bus travel.

In such a situation, if you want to go to a distance from Delhi to Kanpur, Lucknow or Jammu, then you can also book the bus now on the website of IRCTC. Explain that earlier there were many apps for bus service, but from now on IRCTC website, you will see the option of Red Bus and Abhi Bus from where you can book your ticket.

According to a news from The Economic Times, IRCTC is running a trial for booking the bus. This service will be made live on the website from January 7 and passengers will be able to take advantage of this service. According to a senior IRCTC official, travel from Delhi to about 22 states can be enjoyed through Red Bus and Abhi Bus. For booking the bus, you will have to go to the IRCTC website. Here you will see the option of railway, air and bus service, from where you can book your bus.