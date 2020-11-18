IRCTC / Indian Railways Chhath Special Trains: Railways announced these special trains for Chhath Puja, know what is the route and

IRCTC / Indian Railways Chhath Special Trains: The four-day festival of Chhath Mahaparva of faith has started today. In this era of Corona also, the Railways also started operating many trains on Chhath Puja (Puja Special Train) for the convenience of people going to many states including Bihar, UP. Now the Railways has decided to run festive special trains by taking another big step. The East Central Railway has announced the operation of 6 pairs of Pooja Special trains between 22 November and 30 November in view of the congestion in trains. Also Read – Chhath Puja Special Trains: All these trains coming to Bihar are waiting in houseful-special trains, know

In view of the extra rush of passengers during Chhath Mahaparva, 06 pairs Pooja Special train will be operated by East Central Rail from 26 November to 03 December. Also Read – IRCTC canceled Tejas Express plying on these routes, know the reason ▶ Muzaffarpur to Ahmedabad and Howrah

LTN and Udhna from ️ Ajaynagar

T Raxaul to LTT

️ Darbhanga and Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/OYdXyZ02cW Also Read – IRCTC Chhath Special Train: Railways run special trains before Chhath Puja, see full list here – East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) November 17, 2020

On behalf of the railway, it was tweeted, ‘In view of the extra rush of passengers during Chhath Mahaparva, 06 pair Pooja Special trains will be operated by East Central Rail from 26 November to 03 December. These trains will open from Muzaffarpur to Ahmedabad and Howrah, Jaynagar to LTT and Udhna, Raxaul to LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) and Darbhanga to Ahmedabad. In these trains, passengers can book tickets from IRCTC’s ticketing website irctc.co.in. The time table of these trains opening and passing through different stations has also been released.



Puja Special Train List

From where to train number

05269 Muzaffarpur to Ahmedabad (Thursday) on 26 November

05270 Ahmedabad to Muzaffarpur will run on Sunday 29 November

(Both trains will run according to the 15269/15270 timetable)

05272 Muzaffarpur to Howrah (Tuesday) on 24 November

05271 Howrah to Muzaffarpur (Wednesday) will run on 25 November

(Both trains will run according to the schedule of 15272/15271)

05547 Jayanagar to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (Monday) from 23 November to 30 November

05548 Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Jayanagar (Thursday) from 26 November to 03 December

(Both trains will run according to the time table of train number 15547/15548)

05267 Raxaul to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (Saturday) will run on 28 November

05268 Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to run on Raxaul (Tuesday) December 1

(These trains will run according to the time table of train no. 15267/15268)

05559 Darbhanga to Ahmedabad (Wednesday) will run on 25 November

05560 Ahmedabad to Darbhanga (Friday) will run on 27 November

(Both trains will run according to the time table of 15559/15560)

05563 Jaynagar to Udhna (Friday) will run on November 27

05564 Udhna to Jayanagar will run on Sunday, November 29

(Will run according to the time table of 15563/15564)