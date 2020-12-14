IRCTC / Indian Railways: Fog havoc – Indian Railways canceled many trains, see complete LIST

Indian Railways / IRCTC Today News: The fog has also affected railway services. In the midst of fog havoc, the Indian Railways has canceled many. According to Lt Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, some trains are being canceled / partially canceled due to the fog. Also Read – Indian Railways Today News: Jaipur-Delhi Double Decker Train Service Breaks From This Date After Tejas ….

He told that train no. 02988, Ajmer-Sealdah (every day) is being canceled from 16 December to 31 December and train number 02987, Sealdah-Ajmer daily from 17 December to 1 January. Similarly, train number 09611, Ajmer-Amritsar and Amritsar-Ajmer bi-weekly has been canceled till 31 December. On the other hand, train number 5909, Dibrugarh-Lalgarh will be canceled from December 16 to December 31 and train number 05910, Lalgarh-Dibrugarh from December 19 to January 3. Also Read – Indian Railways News: Soon, tea will be found at all railway stations of the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced

The trains that have been partially canceled include train number 04712, Sriganganagar-Haridwar daily and train number 04711, Haridwar-Sriganganagar daily. Also Read – 28 Chhath Puja Special Trains list: 28 trains started for these states before Chhath Puja, is there any train for your city as well?

(input language)