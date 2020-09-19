IRCTC / Indian Railways: How to book tickets in 20 pairs of cloned trains? What are the guidelines for travel – know everything

IRCTC / Indian Railways Clone Trains Ticket Booking: In the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis, the Railways are operating special trains with full precaution. Along with special trains, 20 pairs of railway clone trains will also run on the track from 21 September. Special guidelines for travel in these trains have also been issued. Booking of these trains is starting from today i.e. 19 September. These trains, which run from September 21, are going to come in many states including Bihar, UP, Gujarat, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Goa. Booking of railway tickets will be done through IRCTC website (IRCTC Webcite). Also Read – Trains For Bihar / IRCTC Booking: If you want to go to Bihar, don’t worry about tickets! Start booking tickets in these cloned trains from today

Explain that in view of the Corona infection, the central government stopped the movement of all types of passenger trains from 25 March. After this, a labor special train was run from May 1 to take the migrant laborers home. The CEO of the Railway Board had said that the Indian Railways will inspect the demand for special trains, if the waiting list is long, then clone trains will also be run for it. Railways have given the facility of clone trains only after looking at the long list of waiting in trains.

These guidelines must be followed for travel (Clone Train Travel Guidelines For Passengers)

– According to the guidelines from the railways, entry at the station can be done only through confirmed ticket.

– Passengers have to reach the station about 90 minutes before the time of journey, so that the process of thermal screening can be completed easily.

– To travel it is necessary for all travelers to download the Arogya Setu APP.

– Blankets, sheets, curtains will not be provided by the railway during the journey.

– It will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing while boarding the train and during the journey.

– There will be thermal screening of all passengers at the railway station and only those passengers who do not show any symptoms of Asymptomatic Corona virus will get entry in the train.

– It will be necessary to wear the mask while entering the train and during the journey.