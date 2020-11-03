IRCTC Indian Railways: If you also have a Waiting Ticket for the train, then pay attention, the Chairman of the Railway Board said a big thing

IRCTC Indian Railways: For the next 20 days, there will be a spurt of festivals all over the country and during this time people will go to their homes, but the biggest concern among the happiness of the festivals is the confirmed ticket in the train. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav has given a big statement regarding waiting ticket. If you have also planned to go home during the festive season and you have a waiting ticket for the train, then pay attention to this news. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railway: All trains have long waiting, railway is working on this scheme, everyone will get reserved seat

Jururi to cancel a ticket four hours before

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said at the press conference that no one has been allowed to travel on waiting tickets. Therefore, if you also have a waiting ticket and do not get confirmed till the day of the journey, cancel it four hours before the chart is made or else you may suffer a huge loss.

Passenger will wait for three stops

Let us tell you that there is a rule in the railway that if a person does not board a train from a confirmed ticket station, then the TT waits for that person for the next three stops and then if he does not come even after three stops then the seat is considered empty And a person with a waiting list gets confirmed and gets that seat.

It is a time of corona crisis and at this time only confirmed ticket passengers are allowed to travel in trains. In such a situation, if a seat remains vacant in the train, then this rule of railway is of no use to the waiting list.

Since the lockdown in the Corona era, the railway has been constantly trying to facilitate the travel of the people. Giving information, VK Yadav said that at present, Railways are currently 736 special trains. 2276 Mumbai suburban trains are being run, while there are 436 festive special trains in view of festivals, he said that all these festive season trains will be run till 30 November.