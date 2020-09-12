IRCTC / Indian Railways: Indian Railways will run 80 new trains for these cities from today, see the list, know where the stops will be

IRCTC / Indian Railways: Indian Railways, called Life Line, will run 80 new special trains from today. A few days before today, Indian Railways announced that it will now run 40 pairs new special train for the convenience of passengers in Unlock 4.0 so that people can travel without any hassle. Railway has been operating 230 trains since the lockdown was removed and now 40 pairs of new trains i.e. 80 trains will be added to this list. Also Read – Schools Reopen Update News: governments preparing to open schools, know how will the atmosphere of the school after six months

According to the information given by the railway, reservation has also started from 10 September to travel through all these new special trains. Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav also said that if needed, the railway will also run a clone train. You can check the list of all 80 trains here and see if there is a train from your city as well.

The decision to run a cloned train of any train will be taken only if the waiting list will be longer for the passengers from the station running the train. That is, if there will be more passengers from any place and the railway will run a clone train in case they do not get a confirmed ticket.

The Railways has taken special care that new special trains have been started from every major city so that people can get trains easily. Many of these trains are also for states like Bihar and Jharkhand. According to one information, due to the Corona crisis, passengers have not shown any special interest in the booking of these 80 trains. So far, full booking has been done on only two trains in all 40 pairs of special trains.

Let us tell you that in view of the Corona infection, the central government stopped the movement of all types of trains from 25 March. After this, a labor special train was run from May 1 to take the migrant laborers home.