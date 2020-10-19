IRCTC / Indian Railways: Nearly 400 trains will run from tomorrow for these states including Bihar, UP – learn routes, fares and travel

IRCTC / Indian Railways: In view of the Corona crisis and the rush of trains, the Indian Railways have made complete preparations to take passengers to their homes on the occasion of Dashahara, Diwali and Chhath. About 400 festive special trains of Indian Railways will start running on the track from tomorrow i.e. Tuesday 20 October. However regular trains (IRCTC) have been kept closed during the Corona crisis. Recently, Indian Railways (IRCTC / Indian Railways) announced that 392 festival special trains will be operated between October 20 and November 30 in view of the rush of passengers in the festival special trains. Also Read – Indian Railways Latest Updates: Railways has prepared a plan, is going to run Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Humsafar train, see routes and times

– Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 13, 2020 Also Read – Maharashtra government requests railways to visit women in Mumbai local

In a statement issued by the railway, it was said that the railway is expected to increase the rush of passengers in view of the festival trains, which has been decided in view of this. These trains will be run for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal and other places.

What will be the fare

Railways also said that only special train fare will be applicable on these trains. That is, their fare will be 10-30 percent more than that of mail / express trains, which will depend on the class of travel. Officials said that these festival special trains will run only till 30 November.

Over 600 trains on track so far

So far, the Railways have deployed 666 Mail / Express trains, which are now running regularly in the entire country. Apart from this, along with some suburban service in Mumbai, some service of Kolkata Metro has also been restored. In an order issued on Tuesday, the Railway Board said that these festival special trains will run at a speed of 55 km per hour.

Explain that the Railways has postponed its regular service due to Corona virus epidemic and is operating trains according to the demand and requirement. When will the tickets be booked in these trains, information will be given soon.

It is necessary to follow these guidelines for travel (Train Travel Guidelines For Passengers)

– According to the guidelines from the railways, entry at the station can be done only through confirmed ticket.

– Passengers have to reach the station about 90 minutes before the time of journey, so that the process of thermal screening can be completed easily.

– To travel it is necessary for all travelers to download the Arogya Setu APP.

– Blankets, sheets, curtains will not be provided by the railway during the journey.

– It will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing while boarding the train and during the journey.

– There will be thermal screening of all passengers at the railway station and only those passengers who do not show any symptoms of Asymptomatic Corona virus will get entry in the train.

– It will be necessary to wear the mask while entering the train and during the journey.