IRCTC / Indian Railways News: Railways will run about 400 special trains, what will be the route and how much will have to be paid, know everything

IRCTC / Indian Railways News: In view of the ongoing Corona crisis in the country and increasing congestion in trains, the Indian Railways have set up the passengers to take them to their homes on the occasion of Dashara, Diwali and Chhath. Regular trains (IRCTC) in the country have been closed due to Corona crisis. However, special trains are running on the track during this time. Indian Railways (IRCTC / Indian Railways) Announced on Tuesday that 392 festival special trains will be operated between October 20 and November 30 in view of the rush of passengers in the festival special trains.

Ministry of Railways approves Zonal Railways' proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains. The trains will be operated between 20th October to 30th November. The fare applicable for these services will be that applicable for special trains. pic.twitter.com/Xa6XvncgVd
– ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

In a statement issued by the railway, it was said that the railway is expected to increase the rush of passengers in view of the festival trains, which has been decided in view of this. These trains will be run for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal and other places.

What will be the fare

Railways also said that only special train fare will be applicable on these trains. That is, their fare will be 10-30 percent more than that of mail / express trains, which will depend on the class of travel. Officials said that these festival special trains will run only till 30 November.

Over 600 trains on track so far

So far, the Railways have deployed 666 Mail / Express trains, which are now running regularly in the entire country. Apart from this, along with some suburban service in Mumbai, some service of Kolkata Metro has also been restored. In an order issued on Tuesday, the Railway Board said that these festival special trains will run at a speed of 55 km per hour. Explain that the Railways has postponed its regular service due to Corona virus epidemic and is operating trains according to the demand and requirement. When will the tickets be booked in these trains, information will be given soon.