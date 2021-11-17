IRCTC/Indian Railways: Northern Railway has canceled those trains from November 24 to 27, see complete checklist

IRCTC/Indian Railways: Passengers, please observe, there may be essential information for you. In case you are making plans to head via educate between November 24 and November 27 or have booked tickets throughout this time, then sooner than touring, you should definitely test whether or not your educate is canceled or now not. The educate can also be canceled or there could also be a metamorphosis in its routes. Northern Railway has given details about this via tweeting and it’s been instructed that the trains which undergo Ghaziabad had been cancelled.Additionally Learn – Indian Railways/IRCTC: If you will non secular puts via educate, don’t worry about consuming, you are going to get natural vegetarian meals! Know the plan of the railway …

Trains had been canceled on account of this

The paintings of the 3rd foot over bridge is happening at Ghaziabad railway station within the course of Northern Railway, because of which it's been determined to cancel many trains. Throughout this, 9 trains passing via right here had been totally canceled, whilst the course of a few trains has additionally been diverted.

Railway has tweeted knowledge

Northern Railway has knowledgeable in regards to the cancellation of trains via tweeting and has written in its tweet that the availability of 3rd foot over bridge at Ghaziabad railway station via Delhi Department of Northern Railway to extend passenger facilities, additional improve infrastructure and higher protection. paintings will likely be performed. The next trains had been canceled for the aim of finishing this paintings, whilst some trains had been partly canceled.

The paintings of provision of 3rd foot over bridge at Ghaziabad railway station will likely be performed via Delhi Department of Northern Railway to extend passenger facilities, additional improve infrastructure and higher protection. The next trains will likely be affected for the of completion of this paintings:- %.twitter.com/HPIfCBqSzz — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 17, 2021

Those trains had been canceled….

Teach No. – 04183/04184 Tundla-Delhi Jn.-Tundla AEMU Particular will likely be canceled from November 24 to November 26.

Teach quantity – 04444/04443 New Delhi-Ghaziabad-New Delhi particular will likely be canceled from November 24 to November 26.

Teach quantity 04439 Palwal-New Delhi-Ghaziabad particular will stay canceled on November 24 and 26.

Teach No. – 04459/04460 Delhi Jn.-Saharanpur-Delhi Jn. MEMU particular will likely be canceled on twenty sixth November.

Teach quantity – 04335/04336 Moradabad-Ghaziabad-Moradabad particular will likely be canceled on twenty sixth November.

Those trains are partly cancelled….

Teach No. 04407 Palwal-Ghaziabad EMU Particular will likely be partly canceled from November 24 to 26.

Teach quantity – 04409 Ghaziabad-Shakoorbasti EMU particular will likely be partly canceled from November 24 to 26.

Teach No. 04419 Mathura Jn-Ghaziabad EMU Particular will likely be partly canceled from twenty fourth to twenty sixth November.

Teach No. – 04420 Ghaziabad-Mathura Jn. EMU particular will likely be partly canceled from November 24 to 26.