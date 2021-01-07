IRCTC / Indian Railways: Now the information about unreserved seats will be found on Twitter and Facebook, just have to do this work

IRCTC Indian Railways Latest News: For the information about seat reservation in Indian Railways, now and again you will not need to login on the IRCTC website. Because now the reservation of seats will be made available to the passengers on Twitter and Facebook. You will now get information about trains running from East Central Rail in Bihar on Twitter and Facebook. Please tell that East Central Railway is constantly sharing information on the availability of seats in trains on its Twitter and Facebook. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2021: Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: There are few days left to apply for these posts in Railways, apply soon

Let us know that on this Twitter and Facebook ID of East Central Railway, information about many trains is being found at the same place at the same time. For this, you have to follow ECR i.e. East Central Rail Hajipur on Facebook or Twitter. Not only this, as many new trains are being run, their information is also being shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Let us know that IRCTC has recently upgraded and launched its website. In this website, Irctc has added many new features for the convenience of the travelers. In such a facility, if you do not get the train ticket from irctc then you can also book the bus. Let us know that IRCTC is working on multi-model transport, which includes rail travel as well as air and bus travel.

In such a situation, if you want to go to a distance from Delhi to Kanpur, Lucknow or Jammu, then you can also book the bus now on the website of IRCTC. Explain that earlier there were many apps for bus service, but from now on IRCTC website, you will see the option of Red Bus and Abhi Bus from where you can book your ticket.

According to a news from The Economic Times, IRCTC is running a trial for booking the bus. This service will be made live on the website from January 7 and passengers will be able to take advantage of this service. According to a senior IRCTC official, travel from Delhi to about 22 states can be enjoyed through Red Bus and Abhi Bus. For booking the bus, you will have to go to the IRCTC website. Here you will see the option of railway, air and bus service, from where you can book your bus.