IRCTC Indian Railways: Railway performance on these 40 routes was excellent, so more trains will be run

IRCTC / Indian Railways: The Indian government is currently not in the mood to introduce more passenger trains during the Corona epidemic. Speaking on this, Railway Minister Piyush said that on a few routes, the train is carrying passengers with its full capacity. Due to this, the number of more trains will be increased only on certain routes. He said that we are watching the whole matter. Yesterday in the review meeting we found that currently only 70-75 percent of the seats in trains are being filled. The rest of the trains are going empty. There are only 40 such trains in which booking of all seats is being done 100 percent. They are also running at their full potential. Piyush Goyal said that in such a situation we are considering thinking that some more trains should be run on these 40 routes.

On the question of all trains being restarted, Piyush Goyal said that it would be of no use to start all services as the trains are mostly going empty. Because no passenger is traveling. There are also some trains in which only 10-15 percent seats are being booked. He told that during this time the goods trains have not been affected. She continues to grow at her own pace. In a conversation through video conferencing of the India Foundation, Goyal said that passenger trains are not running to their full potential. Due to the epidemic, passengers are avoiding traveling by any public vehicle.

He told that we had started 125 trains (UP-DOWN). But they are not doing well at all. If we talk about average booking of trains, only 70 percent seats are being booked. There are only a few trains in which 100 percent seats are being booked. During this, Goyal said that we have increased the speed of goods trains from 40-45 km per hour. Earlier this speed was only 23 km / h. Piyush Goyal said that this is the first time in the history of 167 years when not a single passenger has been killed from April 2019 to March 2020.

Goyal said that we will modernize all trains and operate them with electricity so that their speed can be improved. He told that we have already connected 60 percent trains with electricity and by 2023 we will operate 100 percent trains with electricity. After this, Indian Railways will become the world’s largest and fully electric rail network.