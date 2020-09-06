IRCTC / Indian Railways: Railways are also getting unlocked slowly, 80 special trains will run on the track for these cities, see full list

IRCTC / Indian Railways: The country is slowly unlocking amid the Corona virus crisis. The government implemented Unlock 4.0 in the country and now Indian Railways has also taken a big decision. Railways announced on Friday that 80 new special trains will be started in the country from 12 September. During the Corona period, the decision of the railway has given a lot of relief to the people. Railways is already operating a total of 230 trains and now 80 more trains will be added. Also Read – Railway Recruitment: Recruitment for 1.40 lakh railway posts will start from December 15, read this news

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav announced this and also said that those who want to travel through these 80 trains can get their reservation done from September 10. Yadav said that if a state asks to run the train at the time of exam then special train will also be arranged for it. Also Read – 80 new special trains will start from 12 September, will be able to make reservations from 10 September

Let us tell you that in view of the Corona infection, the central government stopped the movement of all types of trains from 25 March. After this, a labor special train was run from May 1 to take the migrant laborers home. The CEO of the Railway Board said that the Indian Railways will inspect the demand for special trains, if the waiting list is long, then a clone train will be run for it.

Yadav said that under the order of the Supreme Court, the Delhi government and the Railways will jointly take immediate steps to remove garbage from the side of the tracks. He said that there has been good progress in the bullet train project. Kovid-19 has affected some tender and land acquisition process.