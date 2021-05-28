IRCTC / Indian Railways: Railways has closed two choice of passenger helplines, now knowledge might be to be had from this quantity

IRCTC/Indian Railways: Corona virus epidemic within the nation (Coronavirus Pandemic in India) Indian Railways because of the scary scenario (Indian Railways) Had probably the most affect on Because of the placement bobbing up out of the Kovid an infection and the security of passengers, a lot of trains had been canceled. On the other hand, the folk had been supplied with related knowledge every now and then in order that they don’t get into hassle. As of late on Friday, the railway additionally gave vital knowledge. Additionally Learn – Indian Railways / IRCTC: Railways canceled those trains until 29 Would possibly, see complete record

Western railway (Western Railway) Tweeted that the passenger helpline (Helpline Quantity for Railway Passengers) The 2 numbers related to are being closed and a brand new quantity has been presented of their position. It mentioned that helpline numbers 182 and 138 were merged into 139. Which means now passengers must dial 182 and 138 as a substitute of 139 for info associated with railways.

The railway additional knowledgeable {that a} name can also be made to the brand new helpline quantity introduced for safety, clinical help, knowledge, criticism, inquiry or every other downside. A picture has additionally been shared with the tweet. It mentioned that if you wish to know or inform one thing, then dial 139.

