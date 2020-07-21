Irctc Indian Railways: Railways is expanding its network, plans to connect the capitals of these states

Irctc Indian Railways: Indian Railways is busy in setting new records these days. Indian Railways now wants to expand its network even further. In such a situation, the Railways is now trying to connect the North-East Railway with the railway network. Meetings have also started in this regard. In order to provide better facilities to the passengers, the Railways is trying to increase its rail network. Also Read – Railway Station Like Air Port: These are the 4 major railway stations in the country, in which facility like airport will start, and more

According to Indian Railways, by 2023, the capitals of all the states of the North East will be connected to the railways. In this regard, Chairman of the Railway Board, Vinod Yadav said that the capitals of Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh have already been connected with the Railways. Now the remaining state capitals will be connected to the railways. Railways have taken steps in this direction and the Railways will complete this work successfully by 2023.

Indian Railways is Working on Connecting all Captials of North-Eastern States:

Chairman Railway Board Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav pic.twitter.com/cjI56SIq8C

– Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 17, 2020

He said that Meghalaya would be connected by March 2022, Mizoram and Nagaland by March 2023 and Sikkim by 2023. It is worth noting that at present, the Indian Railways are eyeing the expansion of railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. The work from Katra to Binhal section will be completed by 2022. Indian Railways will be the first time that a cable rail bridge will be built. This is being done in the view of the devotees who come to see the mother of Vaishno and for their convenience.