IRCTC / Indian Railways: Railways will run 24 more trains on Dussehra, Diwali, know when booking will start and what is the route

Indian Railways Updates: Western Railway has said that in view of Dussehra and Deepawali festivals, 12 pairs of special trains will be run for the convenience of passengers, which will make 156 trips. WR said that out of these 12 pairs of special trains, five pairs will run from Branda Terminus, two each from Indore and Udhna and one pair each from Okha, Porbandar and Gandhidham stations.

To clear the rush during the forthcoming festive season, WR will run 156 trips of 12 more Festival Special trains to various destinations. All of these trains will run as fully reserved trains. #specialtrains pic.twitter.com/dOEFo60xWS – Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 16, 2020

According to the press release issued by the railways, ‘All trains will be run as special trains and will have special fares’. These trains will be fully reserved and booking for them will start from October 17 to 22.

Earlier, Indian Railways announced the operation of 392 festival special trains between October 20 and November 30 to transport passengers to their homes on the occasion of Dashahara, Deepawali and Chhath. These trains will be run for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal and other places.

What will be the fare

Railways also said that only special train fare will be applicable on these trains. That is, their fare will be 10-30 percent more than that of mail / express trains, which will depend on the class of travel. Officials said that these festival special trains will run only till 30 November.

On the other hand, the guidelines issued by RPF provide information on passengers traveling by train even after not wearing masks during the journey, not following protocols related to Kovid-19 and after being confirmed to be infected in the investigation. A case can be registered under various sections of the Railway Act, they may have to pay a fine and can even be imprisoned. RPF has issued detailed guidelines especially for the upcoming festive season.