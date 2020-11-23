IRCTC / Indian Railways: Tejas Express ceased operations from today, know what is the reason…

IRCTC / Indian Railways: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has canceled the operations of Tejas Express, the country’s first private train from Monday. IRCTC has decided to discontinue the operations of Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express due to lack of passengers. Tejas Express News resumed operations in October following suspension due to corona virus. Also Read – Indian Railways: When will trains start for Punjab, Railways said- Services will start soon but…

Earlier, IRCTC had said in a statement that the management has decided to cancel the operations of all Tejas trains due to lack of passengers. IRCTC has canceled the Lucknow-New Delhi (82501/82502) Tejas Express from November 23, while the Ahmedabad-Mumbai (82901/82902) Tejas Express from November 24.

IRCTC said in a statement, 'The management has decided to cancel all departures of Tejas trains due to low passengers as a result of Kovid-19 epidemic. The company will review its decision after looking at the occupancy levels of other trains of Indian Railways operating on both these routes.

In view of the festivals, two Tejas trains between Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai were resumed from October 17.

