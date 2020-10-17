IRCTC / Indian Railways: Tejas Express, India’s first private train on track again, know new directions before traveling

IRCTC Tejas Express: The country’s first private train Tejas Express will start running again from today. The first corporate trains of Indian Railways, Lucknow-New Delhi (Train No.-82501/82502) and Ahmedabad-Mumbai (Train No.-82902/82901) services resumed from today, after 7 months after the closure of March 19 Will be. These two Tejas Express trains are operated by Indian Railway’s subsidiary, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Although the journey of these trains will not be the same as before. In view of the transition of the Corona Crisis (COVID-19) released in the country, IRCTC has issued Tejas Express Travel Guidelines for passengers traveling in Tejas Express. Also Read – Indian Railways Latest Updates: Railways has prepared a plan, is going to run Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Humsafar train, see routes and times

Happy to be back on track! #IRCTC #TejasExpress is now ready to serve #passengers travelling between #Lucknow–#Delhi–#lucknow& #Ahmedabad–#Mumbai–#Ahmedabad with all #safety precautions. #Book your tickets on https://t.co/e14vjdPrzt #GoTejasGo #Railparivar Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Railways will run 24 more trains on Dussehra, Diwali, know when booking will start and what is the route – IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 17, 2020 Also Read – Maharashtra government requests railways to visit women in Mumbai local

Special care will be taken of social distancing in the train. Also, one seat each will be kept vacant to ensure safe distance between people in trains. Passengers will have their body temperature checked before boarding the train. Once the seat is seated, the passengers will not be allowed to change the seat. IRCTC said that Kovid-19 rescue kit will be provided to all passengers. This kit will have hand sanitizer, mask, face shield and gloves.

All coaches of the train will be cleaned regularly. Train passengers will also clean and disinfect passengers’ belongings. Along with this, use of face cover / mask will be mandatory for passengers and employees. All passengers will install Arogya Setu App and they will show it whenever demanded. While booking the tickets, detailed instructions will be given to the passengers. Kashi Mahakal Express (Indore to Varanasi), the third private train operated by IRCTC, will not start its services right now.

Please tell that the passengers are compensated for the delay of this train. Compensation of 100 rupees for delay of more than one hour and 250 rupees for delay of more than two hours.