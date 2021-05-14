IRCTC / Indian Railways: Test earlier than go back and forth, railways have canceled these types of trains until 31 Might, take a look at record

IRCTC/Indian Railways: Railways have canceled many trains amid the Corona epidemic. Indian Railways has been canceling numerous trains frequently for the final a number of days, the reason is informed that the choice of passengers touring has decreased, so it must be finished. Now Northern Railway has canceled about 11 particular trains. Railways have stated that those trains had been canceled because of operational area. Railways have canceled trains of many routes together with Amritsar, Pathankot, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Fajika Junction, Bathinda, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Haridwar, Agra. Additionally Learn – IRCTC indian railways cancels 16 trains: Northern Railway cancels 16 trains, passengers of Punjab will face bother

Railways tweeted knowledge

Northern Railway has written in its tweet that every one involved are knowledgeable that it's been made up our minds to cancel the next particular trains from the dates proven to them for operational causes.

It’s knowledgeable to all involved that it’s been made up our minds via the Railways to cancel the next unreserved mail / specific and different particular trains from the dates proven in entrance of them for over the top relief in passenger numbers and different operational causes: %.twitter.com/SSpIBtZxRk — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) Might 13, 2021

Test your entire record of canceled trains earlier than traveling-

04659 Amritsar Junction-Pathankot Junction Unreserved Mail / Categorical Particular Canceled From Might 15 Until Subsequent Order

04660 Pathankot Junction-Amritsar Junction Unreserved Mail / Categorical Particular Canceled From Might 16 Until Subsequent Order

04503/04504 Ambala Cantt-Ludhiana Junction / Cantt Unreserved Mail / Categorical Particular canceled from fifteenth Might until additional order

04632 Fajika Junction-Bathinda Junction Unreserved Mail / Categorical Particular Canceled From Might 15 Until Subsequent Order

04631 Bathinda Junction-Fajika Junction Unreserved Mail / Categorical Particular Canceled From Might 16 Until Subsequent Order

02531/02532 Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Gorakhpur Particular canceled from Might 13 until additional order

05205 ​​Lucknow-Jabalpur Particular Canceled From Might 13 Until Subsequent Order

05206 Jabalpur-Lucknow particular canceled from 14 Might until additional order

02191 Jabalpur-Haridwar Junction Pageant Particular canceled from Might 12 till additional orders

02192 Haridwar Junction-Jabalpur Pageant Particular canceled from Might 13 till additional orders

02179/02180 Lucknow-Agra Castle-Lucknow Particular canceled from 15 Might to 31 Might