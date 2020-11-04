IRCTC / Indian Railways: This important information came from the Railways regarding special trains running on Diwali, Chhath Puja

IRCTC / Indian Railways: Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, Indian Railways has run about 400 new special trains in view of the festive season. Apart from this, many clone trains are also running. A notice has been issued by the Railways regarding special trains running on Diwali and Chhath Puja (Diwali / Chhath Special Train). Northern Railway has appealed to the passengers to get the reservation done for the journey. Please tell that in these special trains, only reserved class coaches will be there. In the notice issued by the railway, it has been said that without reserve tickets, the platform will not get admission. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railways: If you also have a Waiting Ticket for the train, pay attention, the Chairman of the Railway Board said a big thing

Travelers Please Note ~ Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Book railway tickets for free through the reward points of this card, know how All festival special and other special trains will be fully reserved coaches. Also read – 2.4 crore people applied for 1.4 lakh vacancy of RRB NTPC, know what is the preparation of RRB for conducting exam So passengers must book their seats / berths in advance. Only reserved ticket holders will be allowed to board the platform to board the train. pic.twitter.com/c9Yogv3O1S – Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 3, 2020

Northern Railway tweeted and wrote, ‘All festival special and other special trains will be fully reserved coaches. Therefore, passengers must book their seats / berths in advance. Only reserved ticket holders will be allowed to board the platform to board the train.

What will be the fare

Only special train fare will be applicable on these trains. That is, their fare will be 10-30 percent more than that of mail / express trains, which will depend on the class of travel. Officials said that these festival special trains will run only till 30 November.

Over 600 trains on track so far

So far, the Railways have deployed 666 Mail / Express trains, which are now running regularly in the entire country. Apart from this, along with some suburban service in Mumbai, some service of Kolkata Metro has also been restored. In an order issued on Tuesday, the Railway Board said that these festival special trains will run at a speed of 55 km per hour. Explain that the Railways has postponed its regular service due to Corona virus epidemic and is operating trains according to the demand and requirement.

It is necessary to follow these guidelines for travel (Train Travel Guidelines For Passengers)

– According to the guidelines from the railways, entry at the station can be done only through confirmed ticket.

– Passengers have to reach the station about 90 minutes before the time of journey, so that the process of thermal screening can be completed easily.

To travel, it is necessary for all travelers to download the Arogya Setu APP.

– Blankets, bed sheets, curtains will not be provided by the railway during the journey.

– While climbing the train and during the journey it will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing.

– There will be thermal screening of all passengers at the railway station and only those passengers who do not show any symptoms of Asymptomatic Corona virus will get entry in the train.

– It is necessary to wear the mask while entering the train and during the journey.