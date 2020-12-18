IRCTC / Indian Railways: When will the general train services start, railway board chairman gave big information

IRCTC Indian Railways Latest News: Since February this year, the Indian Railways has kept its trains closed due to Corona virus infection. These days only special trains are being run by the Railways. The people of this country are eagerly waiting for the normal services of trains to be restored. Meanwhile, the Railways on Friday said that it is not possible to give any definite date in relation to the resumption of normal train services and compared to last year, there has been an 87 percent decrease in passenger income so far this year. Also Read – Indian Railway News Today: IRCTC will start ‘Divine Maharashtra’ tourist train from January 8, know what will be the route and how much is the fare …

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said in a press conference that in the current financial year, the revenue received by the Railways from passengers is Rs 4,600 crore and it is estimated that by March 2021 this amount will increase to Rs 15,000 crore. Last year, Railways had earned Rs 53,000 crore from passengers.

Yadav, however, said that the reduction in income from passengers will be compensated by the freight earnings. The freight earnings are expected to cross last year's figures. He said that by December, the national transporter has already achieved 97 percent of last year's freight. Yadav said that due to the postponement of railway services due to Corona virus epidemic, the railways have suffered a huge loss in income from passengers.

Yadav said that it is not possible to give a specific date regarding the resumption of normal train services. General manager level officials are discussing with the state governments and when we get the permission, we will resume services. He said that the situation is still not normal.

He said that on an average, only 30-40 percent seats are filled in the trains that are running now. This indicates that the fear of pandemics remains.

Yadav said that the Railways are running 1,089 special trains while 60 per cent of the services of Kolkata Metro are operational, while 88 per cent of suburban trains are operational in Mumbai while 50 per cent of suburban services are operational in Chennai. He said that senior officials of the railway are closely monitoring the situation and normal train services will be “slowly” restarted in a phased manner.