IRCTC Latest Update / Indian Railways News: Railways run trains on these routes from today, ticket booking will be like this

IRCTC Latest Update / Indian Railways News: Passenger rail service which was completely suspended during the Corona period in the country is now back on track. Indian Railways has restored rail services on all important routes. In this sequence, Western Railway Announced Special Trains has made several important announcements today. According to this, keeping in view the demand and convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to give stoppages to Ahmedabad – New Delhi Rajdhani Special and Bikaner-Yeshwantpur Special at Mahesana Station.

Similarly, keeping in mind the needs of the passengers, Western Railway has decided to run a superfast special train between Bandra Terminus and Bhuj. Booking of the train has started on scheduled PRS counters and IRCTC website from today. This special train, which is going to start between Mumbai and Bhuj, will benefit the people of Gujarati community living in Gujarat and Mumbai. Significantly, a large number of people of Gujarati community live in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has tweeted that the operation of many of its trains has been affected due to the agitation of the Gurjar community and the agitation of the farmers for the demand of reservation. He has issued a statement saying that many trains have been diverted due to this, so it has been decided to stop many before the destination.

Here is the complete list of affected trains…

Due to Gurjar Andolan & Kisan Agitation, few more trains have been diverted and certain trains have been short terminated and accordingly short originated. #WRUpdate pic.twitter.com/Bo48lZW3Yv – Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 5, 2020

Due to farmer agitation in Punjab, Mumbai Central-Amritsar Express, whose number is 02903, will be run till Ambala City today. Similarly, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Express (02925) will also be run till Ambala City today.

Western Railway has reported that Udaipur City-Nizamuddin Special (02964) is being run up to Ajamuddin via Chanderiya-Ajmer-Jaipur due to Gurjar agitation in Kota Division.

Similarly, Indore-Nizamuddin Special (02415) is being run via Sawaimadhopur-Jaipur-Bandikui.

Similarly, these trains have also been diverted.

Warangal Express is being run via Nagda-Bina-Jhansi-Mathura. (Diversion of WR’s Spl of 05 / 11due to Gurjar Agitation in Kota Div. Of WCR Via Nagda – S. Hirdaramnagar- Bina -Jhansi – Mathura)

02951 Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani 02951 Mumbai Central-N. Delhi Rajdhani Spl), Mumbai Central-Nizamuddin (02953 Mumbai Central-Nizamuddin Spl), Mumbai Central-Amritsar (02903 Mumbai Central-Amritsar Spl) have also been diverted.