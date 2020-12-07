IRCTC News 7 December 2020: Travel from these railway stations of the country will be expensive, it will be charged like the airport!

IRCTC News 7 December 2020: Rail travel from large railway stations of the country may soon become expensive. The Modi government can approve user development fees i.e. UDF for travel from big stations this month. Approval of this will be taken soon in the cabinet meeting. According to sources, in the first phase, it will be implemented at about 100 stations like New Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Indore, Chandigarh. As part of the government’s plan to make railway stations modern and more convenient, these fees will be charged from the station redevelopment project passengers. However these additional charges will not be applicable immediately. This will happen only when the stations are developed and the passengers will start getting modern facilities. Also Read – Now all the necessary information including live location, PNR status of the train will be found on WhatsApp itself

According to Zee Media’s report, these charges may be applicable in 2022-23. The government can approve the user development fee i.e. UDF for traveling by rail from the big station this month through the cabinet. UDF will be added to the railway ticket on the lines of air travel tickets. It will be charged from the passengers. In the first phase, it can be implemented at about 100 stations like New Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Indore, Chandigarh. Up to 10-40 rupees can be charged in the name of UDF from every passenger. This fee will be charged according to the category. For example, from Rs 35-40 on AC 1, Rs 25 to 30 per passenger on 2nd AC, Rs 20 per passenger on 3rd AC and Rs 10 to 20 on those traveling in sleeper. It is proposed to not charge this fee from general category passengers. Also Read – Indian Railways Today News: Jaipur-Delhi Double Decker Train Service Breaks From This Date After Tejas ….

