IRCTC News 8 January 2021: Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani’s speed increased, travel time will decrease

IRCTC / Indian Railways News 8 January 2021: The speed of Rajdhani Express train running on Delhi-Mumbai route has been increased. This will now take about an hour to travel from Mumbai to Delhi, 35 minutes less from Delhi to Mumbai. Also Read – Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Last chance to apply for 10th pass candidates in Indian Railways tomorrow, apply through this direct link

According to the Central Railway, the Rajdhani Superfast special train running between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi will also stop at Gwalior station from tomorrow i.e. January 9. Also Read – Indian railway news: Big news on refund of fare due to cancellation of train tickets! Railway Ministry made a big announcement

Along with this, the speed of this train has also been increased, which will reduce the time taken to travel between Mumbai and Delhi. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has also tweeted about this. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Now the information about unreserved seats will be found on Twitter and Facebook, just have to do this work

According to an official release, the Rajdhani Superfast special train will leave CSMT at 4 pm on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and will reach Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 9.55 am the next day.

The release said that the train would leave Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 4.55 pm on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and reach CSMT at 11.15 am the next day.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar told that the train will save 55 minutes from CSMT to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin, while it will take 35 minutes less to reach Mumbai from Delhi. The release said that the superfast special train will now stop at Gwalior.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “From January 9, passengers traveling by superfast special train between Mumbai and Delhi will reach their destination sooner than before and time has also been changed. Along with this, the train will also stop in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. “

The Central Railway also said that passengers who have reservation tickets will be allowed to board these special trains.

(input language)