IRCTC News / Indian Railways Fare: These trains have become the source of railway earnings, Patna to Delhi fares increase by 400!

IRCTC News: Indian Railways is taking great advantage of people's compulsion during the Corona crisis and then the festive season. Due to Durgapuja, Dussehra, then Diwali and Chhath, the movement of people in north and eastern India increases. Railways are also taking advantage of the rush of passengers due to these major festivals of North and East India.

Already, a limited number of trains are running after lockdown due to Corona. However, the Railways is running some special and clone trains in view of these festivals. But at this time the railway is also taking full advantage of people's compulsion. He is charging 25 to 30 per cent more fare in these trains than regular trains.

For example, for these Pooja Special trains from Patna to Delhi, the sleeper class fare in these trains is Rs 650, while the fare from Patna to Delhi in regular trains is Rs 510. This fare is about 30 per cent more.

According to the report, about 60 pairs of special trains are running from Patna and nearby stations. All these trains are being charged more than the passengers.

The railways had also decided to run a clone train recently. Under this, when a regular train has more than one waiting list, then another train is run with it. This makes it easier to control the crowd of passengers.

But the fare of all these special and cloned trains is falling heavily on the pocket of passengers. Among them, from 150 to 450 rupees more have to be paid to passengers in sleeper to AC category.

For example, for general trains from Patna to Mumbai, the sleeper class fare is Rs 670 while in special and clone trains, Rs 920 is being charged from them.

Similarly, there has been an increase in fares from Patna to Howrah (Kolkata). In general trains, the sleeper class fare from Patna to Howrah is Rs 350, while in special and clone trains, Rs 435 is being charged from the passengers.

Similarly, in the regular train from Patna to Delhi the fare of second AC is Rs 1910 while in special and clone trains Rs 2320 is being charged.