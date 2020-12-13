IRCTC News: IRCTC sends 20 million e-mails to customers amid farmer agitation, know what is the matter

Indian Railways / IRCTC: IRCTC sent about two crore e-mails between December 8 and 12 to its customers and informed them about the 13 decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Sikh community. This has been done in the midst of the farmers’ agitation against the three agricultural laws of the central government. Officials said that the Railway Public Undertaking (PSU) Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has sent a 47-page booklet – ‘Special Relations with Prime Minister Modi (PM Narendra Modi) and His Government’s Sikhs’ to its customers. It has been sent under the ‘public interest’ contact of the government, whose purpose is to make people aware of the bills and dispel myths about them. The booklets are in Hindi, English and Punjabi. Also Read – Farmers’ organizations started getting support from the government, now the farmers of this state met the Agriculture Minister and supported the agriculture bill

Officials said the emails have been sent to the entire IRCTC database. In IRCTC, passengers give their details while booking tickets. Emails were stopped sending on 12 December. The PSU has denied reports that e-mails have been sent only to the Sikh community. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Yogi Adityanath’s attack on opposition parties- ‘Conspiracy against the country with guns on farmers’ shoulders is not bad’

IRCTC said in an official statement, “E-mails have been sent to everyone, irrespective of their community. This is not the first example. In the past, IRCTC has done such activities to promote government welfare schemes in public interest. “Railway sources said,” IRCTC has sent 1.9 crore e-mails till December 12. ” Officials also said that the move to send e-mail was taken in a conscious manner and was part of a communication strategy for the public interest. Also Read – Farmers ‘death penalty’ is agricultural law, the only demand to repeal them: Hannan Mollah

An official said, “Which professional company or corporate does not analyze the demographic profile of the audience where the message is to be sent? A government organization is capable of doing the same or even better than what corporate do every day, so why are some people shocked? One should be happy that the present government is equally good at disseminating information in public interest. “

The booklet talks about justice given to 1984 riot victims, permission of FCRA registration given to Shri Harmandar Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh memorial, no tax on langar, Kartarpur corridor and others. This booklet was released by Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Singh Puri on December 1 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Thousands of farmers are protesting against the new agricultural laws on the borders of Delhi. Most of them are farmers of Punjab and Haryana.