IRCTC News Update: Western Railway restores operations of these 11 trains, see list

IRCTC News today on 24 November 2020: Due to the agitation of farmers against agricultural laws, the affected train services of Western Railway have now been restored. The farmers sitting on the railway track in Punjab have now moved away and have announced to postpone the agitation. Western Railway said on Monday that it has restored 11 out-station trains, which were either canceled or were running short distances due to farmers’ agitation in Punjab. Also Read – 28 Chhath Puja Special Trains list: 28 trains started for these states before Chhath Puja, is there any train for your city as well?

According to a Western Railway release, four canceled trains and seven short-halt trains have been restored since Monday. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Rail fare to increase in festive season? Learn what the railway said by issuing a statement …

Passengers please note. Also Read – IRCTC News / Indian Railways Fare: These trains became a way of earning of railways, Patna to Delhi fare increased by 400! Some special trains which were canceled / short terminated / short originated have been restored on November 23, 2020 with the withdrawal of the ongoing Kisan agitation in Punjab. @drmbct pic.twitter.com/jGKsRkMyGY – Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 23, 2020

Farmers in Punjab were protesting at railway stations and tracks since September 24 against the new agricultural laws, due to which train services were suspended. Railways had said on Saturday that freight trains and passenger trains would be resumed in Punjab, as the farmers have decided to allow services and the state government has said that the railway tracks are now empty.