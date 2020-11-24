Entertainment

IRCTC News Update: Western Railway restores operations of these 11 trains, see list

November 24, 2020
2 Min Read

IRCTC News today on 24 November 2020: Due to the agitation of farmers against agricultural laws, the affected train services of Western Railway have now been restored. The farmers sitting on the railway track in Punjab have now moved away and have announced to postpone the agitation. Western Railway said on Monday that it has restored 11 out-station trains, which were either canceled or were running short distances due to farmers’ agitation in Punjab. Also Read – 28 Chhath Puja Special Trains list: 28 trains started for these states before Chhath Puja, is there any train for your city as well?

According to a Western Railway release, four canceled trains and seven short-halt trains have been restored since Monday. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Rail fare to increase in festive season? Learn what the railway said by issuing a statement …

Farmers in Punjab were protesting at railway stations and tracks since September 24 against the new agricultural laws, due to which train services were suspended. Railways had said on Saturday that freight trains and passenger trains would be resumed in Punjab, as the farmers have decided to allow services and the state government has said that the railway tracks are now empty.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.