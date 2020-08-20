IRCTC: Rail passengers please note! Railways has changed the route of these trains, see the complete list

Indian Railways: If you are going to travel by train, then know that Indian Railways has changed the route of many trains. Northern Railway has tweeted that it has been informed that due to track doubling work, the route of many trains running between Prayagraj-Phaphamau stations of Lucknow division has been changed. Also Read – 13 employees of Railways bat – bat, this gift going to be received

While giving this information by tweeting on the Northern Railway, Northern Railway has told that the work of pre-non interlocking and non-interlocking will be done for doubling of the track. For this reason, it has been decided to block the route between Prayagraj-Phaphamau stations of Lucknow division by 7 September 2020. Further, the railway said that the work of running trains on this route will be done through the divert route.

Diversion of Trains… Due to upgradation of infrastructure work, the following trains will run on diverted route on the dates shown against each: – pic.twitter.com/kXtfzm4Q7w – Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) August 18, 2020

Changes have been made in the route of these trains, know….

Train number 01071 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Kamayani Express will run from Prayagraj-Prayagraj Rambagh-Manduvahid-Varanasi route from August 19 to September 6.

Train No. 01072 Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Kamayani Express will run from Varanasi-Manduwahid-Prayagraj Rambagh-Prayagraj route from August 20 to September 7.

Train number 09041 Bandra Terminus-Ghazipur City Express will run from Prayagraj-Prayagraj Rambagh-Manduwahid-Varanasi-Varanasi-City route on 4 September.

Train number 09042 Ghazipur City-Bandra Terminus Express will run from Varanasi-City-Varanasi-Manduwahid-Prayagraj Rambagh-Prayagraj route on 6 September.

Train number 2233 Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Terminal Express will run on Prayagraj-Prayagraj Rambagh-Manduwahid-Varanasi-Varanasi-City route on 5 September.

Train No. 2234 Anand Vihar Terminal-Ghazipur City Express will run on 4 September from Varanasi-City-Varanasi-Manduwahid-Prayagraj Rambagh-Prayagraj route.

Train number 2381 Howrah Jn. – New Delhi Purva Express will run on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn-Chunar-Mirzapur-Prayagraj route on 3 September.

Train number 2382, New Delhi – Howrah Jn. Purva Express on 4 September, Prayagraj-Mirzapur-Chunar-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Will go through the route.